World Cup Qualifiers: Alexander Isak Named In Sweden Squad Despite Ongoing Transfer Saga

World Cup Qualifiers: Alexander Isak has been included in Sweden’s squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers, even though he has yet to feature this season as he seeks a move to Liverpool

ALexander Isak
Isak has not played for Newcastle this season
  • Alexander Isak has been named in Sweden's squad for next week's World Cup qualifiers

  • The Newcastle forward trains separately after wanting a move to the Premier League champions

  • Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres will also feature for the Blagult

Alexander Isak has been named in Sweden's squad for next week's World Cup qualifiers, despite having not played this season as he looks to force a move to Liverpool.

The Newcastle United forward is training away from his team-mates, having expressed his desire to leave the club for the Premier League champions, who have already had a bid rejected.

In a social media post, Isak accused the Magpies of breaking a promise to allow him to depart St James' Park during the ongoing transfer window, despite having three years remaining on his contract.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has been called up by Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson for his country's matches against Slovenia and Kosovo.

"I am very happy that Alexander Isak wants to be in the squad," Tomasson said. "He is a huge player. The situation he is in is not perfect, and he has not trained with the team.

"But he is a player who can decide matches, and he wants to be part of our squad. The World Cup is important for Alexander Isak."

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres will also feature for the Blagult, who open their Group B campaign in Slovenia on September 5, before travelling to Pristina to face Kosovo three days later.

