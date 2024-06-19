Women's Super League: Toni Duggan To Leave Everton After Second Spell

Everton have announced that Toni Duggan will leave the club when her contract expires at the end of this month. (More Football News)
The forward is departing after her second spell at the club, having started her career at Everton in 2007-08 before rejoining in July 2021.
She appeared in all but one of Everton's matches during her return season but missed the entirety of the second after going on maternity leave, but returned to action last October.
The 32-year-old initially broke into the first team at 16 years old and scored an extra-time winner against Watford to send Everton into the Premier League Cup final.
In her first spell, she was named FA Women’s Young Player of the Year in 2009 and went on to lift the FA Women's Cup the following year.
Duggan played 92 games for the Toffees over her two spells, scoring 29 goals.
Alan McTavish, Everton Women's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Everyone at Everton thanks Toni for her service and commitment to the club.
"From breaking into the senior team as a 16-year-old to winning the FA Cup, she can be very proud of her contribution to Everton.
"We wish Toni all the best for the future."
Duggan has also played for Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid while earning 79 England caps to date.