Kerala Blasters Vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: KBFC Seek To Sustain Winning Momentum

Kerala Blasters Vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Blog, AIFF Super Cup: The eventual group D leader will advance to the semi-finals. Follow the live score and updates from the Indian football match

Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala Blasters Vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 group d updates highlights
Kerala Blasters Vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: KBFC train ahead of the game in Bambolim. Photo: X/Kerala Blasters FC
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group D clash of AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, pitting Kerala Blasters FC against Sporting Club Delhi at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday (November 3, 2025). This is the first Group D clash of the day, with Rajasthan FC set to take on Mumbai City FC later in the evening. The Blasters are eyeing another strong showing after starting their campaign with a crucial 1-0 win over Rajasthan United. SC Delhi, a newly formed team featuring several familiar faces from Hyderabad FC, had lost their opener 1-4 to Mumbai City. Their defence will again be under pressure as they aim to restrain a confident KBFC attack. Follow the live score and updates from the Indian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

Kerala Blasters Vs SC Delhi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 4:30pm IST. The Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi, AIFF Super Cup 2025 group D clash will be live streamed on the Indian Football YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Kerala Blasters Vs SC Delhi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Good Afternoon!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Monday. Our AIFF Super Cup coverage continues as we head to a Group D showdown between Kerala Blasters FC and Sporting Club Delhi. Follow the build-up and live updates from the game here.

