Kerala Blasters Vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: KBFC Seek To Sustain Winning Momentum

Kerala Blasters Vs Sporting Club Delhi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: KBFC train ahead of the game in Bambolim. Photo: X/Kerala Blasters FC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group D clash of AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, pitting Kerala Blasters FC against Sporting Club Delhi at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday (November 3, 2025). This is the first Group D clash of the day, with Rajasthan FC set to take on Mumbai City FC later in the evening. The Blasters are eyeing another strong showing after starting their campaign with a crucial 1-0 win over Rajasthan United. SC Delhi, a newly formed team featuring several familiar faces from Hyderabad FC, had lost their opener 1-4 to Mumbai City. Their defence will again be under pressure as they aim to restrain a confident KBFC attack. Follow the live score and updates from the Indian football match.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Nov 2025, 02:59:55 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs SC Delhi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 4:30pm IST. The Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi, AIFF Super Cup 2025 group D clash will be live streamed on the Indian Football YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.