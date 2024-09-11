Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor has urged his side to use last season's disappointment to spur them towards the Women's Super League title. (More Football News)
City finished second in the WSL last campaign with 55 points, the same as champions Chelsea, but missed out due to their inferior goal difference.
The Blues won their fifth consecutive WSL title, with City finishing as runners-up for a sixth time in the competition's history.
Having come so close to claiming their second league title last time around, Taylor is confident his players will be ready for another challenge this season.
Speaking at the Barclay's WSL's 2024-25 season launch Media Day, Taylor told Stats Perform: "Well, you'll be surprised how strong it kind of makes you and how mentally determined you do become.
"Of course, we need to use that frustration, disappointment, whatever term you want to use, to really use it as energy for this season and that's what I've seen in the pre-season. Signs have been good from the players. We feel ready again and re-energized to go and have another crack at the WSL title."
City have already made seven signings this transfer window, with Vivianne Miedema, the WSL's all-time top scorer, the pick of the bunch.
The Dutchwoman has scored 80 goals in 106 games in the competition, outperforming her 59.63 expected goals (xG).
She does not just bring goals though, having registered 35 assists in the WSL, with only Beth Mead (45) and Katie McCabe (36) providing more, and Taylor is hopeful Miedema could be the missing piece of the puzzle.
"If you look at the records she's broken and the records and that she holds, she is really experienced," Taylor said.
"She's still a player who's got her best years, I feel, ahead of her. It's coming now into a new environment, which will take her time to settle in, and we'll give her that time, but, of course, what it brings for us is a sense of confidence.
"I think a lot of the other players will be really confident that when you bring in a player of that ilk, it's a positive for the group. Just excited about the challenge ahead of us and looking forward to working with Viv and the rest of the team."
City's previous WSL triumph came back in 2016 and they have only failed to finish in the top two twice since then.
Following Emma Hayes' departure from Chelsea in May, the title race is expected to be tighter than ever, with Taylor's side among the favourites to clinch the trophy.
"It's an opportunity [without Hayes at Chelsea]," Taylor added.
"What's going to happen? Are they going to be able to maintain and continue in that vein? Who knows? Maybe.
"Does it make a massive difference with the coach leaving? The nucleus of the players is still there? I'm not so sure.
"I think it's, of course, like I say, it may be an opportunity for others to be able to step up. I think we just concentrate on ourselves, who we're battling with, who we're fighting with. I think it's just making sure that we are there first and foremost.
"[The goal is] to win the title."
The new WSL season gets underway on Friday, September 20, while City kick-off their campaign against Arsenal two days later.