Women's Super League: Bonmati Refuses To Rule Out WSL Move But Open To Retiring At Barcelona

Aitana Bonmati has refused to rule out a move to the Women's Super League in the future, though she is also open to the prospect of ending her career at Barcelona

Aitana-Bonmati
Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati
info_icon

Aitana Bonmati has refused to rule out a move to the Women's Super League in the future, though she is also open to the prospect of ending her career at Barcelona. (More Football News)

Bonmati, who won the Ballon d'Or last year after helping Spain become world champions for the first time, recently put pen to paper on a new four-year contract with Barca.

She has been with the club since 2012, winning 23 trophies with the senior side to sit eighth in the all-time ranking for most titles with the Catalan giants.

Bonmati, who is Barcelona's all-time leading scorer, has won the Champions League on three occasions, netting in last season's final victory over Lyon.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Bonmati was asked if she could foresee a scenario in which she never leaves Barca, and she is open to the idea. 

"Yes, that would be nice to be a one-club player," the creative midfielder said.

"For now, I've been playing for Barcelona since I was 13 years old. It would be nice if I could end my career like this… but you never know.

"I'd never close the door. You never know what might happen in the future. But for now, I'm here for four more years, so I want to enjoy."

If Bonmati were to leave Spain, a number of WSL clubs – including Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal – would likely be in the hunt for her signature.

Bonmati appreciates the growing strength of the WSL, saying the investment in women's football in England compares favourably with that seen in Spain.

"It's a league that is so nice because England are investing a lot in women's football since the Euros – I cannot say the same about here in Spain," she said.

"Of course, it's a league that we have to keep watching, to be like them for helping women's football grow."

Barcelona open their Women's Champions League campaign against City on Wednesday, having been drawn into Group D alongside Hammarby and St Polten.

