Wolfsburg 1-0 Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Beerensteyn Gives Germans Slim First-Leg Edge
Wolfsburg claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final first leg at Volkswagen Arena on Wednesday, with Lineth Beerensteyn’s deflected strike in the 14th minute proving to be the winner. Lyon dominated possession but were wasteful in front of goal, with Christiane Endler making a number of good saves for the hosts. Wolfsburg's defence held firm against the eight-time champions, who will need to overturn the deficit in the second leg at home.
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