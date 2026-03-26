Wolfsburg 1-0 Lyon, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Beerensteyn Gives Germans Slim First-Leg Edge

Wolfburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, left, celebrates after scoring with teammate Camilla Kuever during their Champions League quarter-finals, first leg soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany. | Photo: Swen Pfortner/dpa via AP

1/2 Wolfburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, right, dribbles past Lyon's Damaris Egurrola during their Champions League quarter-finals, first leg soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany. | Photo: Swen Pfortner/dpa via AP





2/2 Wolfburg's Vivien Endemann, right, dribbles past Lyon's Vivien Endemann during their Champions League quarter-finals, first leg soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany. | Photo: Swen Pfortner/dpa via AP





