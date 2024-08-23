Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga Matchday 1 Clash

The 11-year Bundesliga winning streak of Bayern Munich was broken last season by Bayer Leverkusen who had a fairytale year. However, Bayer still enter the 2024-25 season of Bundesliga as one of the favourites and they start their campaign against Wolfsburg. (More Football News)
Bayern have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new head coach to help them return to top. Kompany has added some new names to the German powerhouse's roster with the signings of Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha standing out.
Kompany started with a win as Bayern defeated second tier Ulm 4-0 in the DFB Cup
The German football giants have won the Bundesliga a record 33 times and would like to start well in search of their 34th title.
Wolfsburg finished 12th last season and have started this season with a 1-0 win away to fourth-tier Koblenz in DFB Pokal.
Probable teams
Wolfsburg: Grabara - Lacroix, Bornauw, Zesiger - Baku, Svanberg, Arnold (c), Kamiński - Wimmer, Majer - Wind
Doubtful: Behrens (muscular)
Coach: Ralph Hasenhüttl
Bayern: Neuer (c) - Boey, Kim, Upamecano, Guerreiro - Kimmich, Pavlović - Gnabry, Musiala, Tel - Kane
Coach: Vincent Kompany
Wolfsburg Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details
When is the Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match?
Bayern Munich play Wolfsburg on Sunday, August 25. The kick off time is 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match?
Sony Sports Network has the India broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season. The Sony Ten TV channels will telecast the matches live in India.
The matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.