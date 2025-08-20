Who Is Mark Goldbridge? YouTuber Who Will Stream Bundesliga 2025-26 Matches In UK And Ireland

Mark Goldbridge's YT channel to stream Bundesliga matches
YouTuber is a famous Man United fan
Bundesliga features top stars such as Harry Kane amongst others
Just like the Premier League, the German Bundesliga have it's fair share of fandom and following across Europe and other parts of the world. Moreover, the attraction of streaming or telecasting a football match (from Europe's top leagues) is so high, that it has become a battleground for many.
However, in a ground-breaking event, YouTube content creator Mark Goldbridge has won the rights to stream Friday night Bundesliga matches in the UK and Ireland for the 2025-26 season on his YouTube channel. UK fans, who will be heavily interested in following Harry Kane's exploits, will be now tuning into Goldbridge's YT channel to watch/stream games.
“We are delighted to announce our new-look line up of great media partners as part of our multi-platform strategy in the UK and Ireland,” said Peer Naubert, CEO of Bundesliga International.
“Our approach is as diverse as our supporters: by combining established broadcasters with digital platforms and content creators, we are taking a progressive step in how top-level football can be experienced.
“This multi-layered strategy allows us to connect with more audiences across the UK and Ireland, giving every supporter the chance to engage with football as it’s meant to be in the way that suits them best.”
Moreover, the Bundesliga games will also be streamed on another YouTube channel, The Overlap, that features the likes of Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott.
Who is Mark Goldbridge?
As per the Wikipedia page, his real name is Brent Di Cesare and was born on April 7, 1979 in Nottingham. In 2014, Goldbridge (screen name) started a Manchester United fan channel called, 'The United Stand'. The Englishman, who is a huge Red Devils fan, also launched a separate channel called 'Mark Goldbridge That's Football'.
His rise to fame were his rants and views on the club's performance that saw him go viral overnight on social media, attracting millions of views worldwide. His angry outbursts and crazy takes on players, catapulted him to a YouTube sensation.
What is Mark Goldbridge's net worth?
As per a report in LadBible, Mark Goldbridge's net worth is $1.5 million.