Real Madrid News: Xabi Alonso Urges Team To Keep Up The Heat After Superb Start To La Liga Season

Real Madrid must not stop setting the highest of standards as they aim to build on their superb start to the 2025-26 season, so says Xabi Alonso

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid News: Xabi Alonso Urges Team To Keep Up The Heat After Superb Start To La Liga Season
Real Madrid Manager Xabi Alonso celebrates with Kylian Mbappe.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Madrid are yet to fail to win a game this season

  • Madrid thrashed Levante 4-1 in LaLiga on Tuesday

  • "There is a long way to go yet," believes Alonso

Real Madrid must not stop setting the highest of standards as they aim to build on their superb start to 2025-26, so says Xabi Alonso.

Madrid are yet to fail to win a game this season, as their brilliant run continued with a 4-1 thrashing of Levante in LaLiga on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to ensure his fine form rolled on, as he added to first-half goals from Vinicius Junior and Franco Mastantuono, who netted in a Madrid shirt for the first time since joining from River Plate.

Madrid have started a LaLiga season with six wins in their first six matches for the sixth time in the competition's history, and Alonso urged his players not to step off the gas, with a derby against Atletico Madrid coming up next.

"We're very much in a growing phase, we're still building," Alonso told reporters.

"There is a long way to go yet. We're building a solid base to be competitive in LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa [del Rey].

"They all feel connected and an important part of the team.

"There is still room for improvement but we're on the right track – not only with the results but also how we're doing things. We can't stop, this is just the beginning and we want to keep competing well.

Related Content
Related Content

"Having quality players makes everything easier, and it doesn't take much training for them to understand our ideas and what we're looking for.

"They're flexible, they're not tied to playing in one specific way, they can do all kinds of things and even play different positions."

Mastantuono, meanwhile, was thrilled to have got off the mark in LaLiga.

"I made a lot of mistakes too, but luckily it came," the 18-year-old said, as quoted by AS.

"Honestly, I was expecting it. It wasn't the main thing on my mind, but it was a step I needed to take to continue gaining confidence, strengthening myself in this team that's getting better and better. It's a huge joy that this goal happened."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Is Jurel Likely To Replace Pant? Find Out Which Spinner Could Make Surprise Entry

  2. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

  3. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: What Happened Last Time IND Faced BAN In T20Is - Recap

  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs BAN Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup: Ten Doeschate Praises IND's Composure Despite PAK’s On-Field Antics

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  4. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

  5. El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  4. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures