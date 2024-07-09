Wales Football: Craig Bellamy Succeeds Rob Page As New Men's Team Manager

Craig Bellamy has been named as the new Wales manager, following Rob Page's departure last month. (More Football News)
It is Bellamy's first senior managerial role, with the former Wales captain signing a four-year contract.
As a player, he made 78 appearances for the national team between 1998 and 2014, scoring 19 goals.
"It's an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country, and it's the proudest moment of my career," Bellamy told the FAW website. "It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru head coach, and I am ready for the challenge."
Bellamy had been named as Burnley's acting head coach following Vincent Kompany's move to Bayern Munich in May, but turned down the opportunity to stay as a coach following Scott Parker's appointment.
His first match in charge will be at home against Turkiye in the Nations League on September 6.