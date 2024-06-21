Football

Rob Page Sacked As Wales Manager

Page oversaw Wales at two major tournaments, reaching the round of 16 at Euro 2020, and led the team to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, though they exited in the group stage after earning only one point

Former Wales manager Rob Page.
info_icon

Wales have sacked manager Rob Page following the country's failure to qualify for Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The 49-year-old was initially given the job on an interim basis in November 2020, taking over from Ryan Giggs, before being appointed permanently in September 2022.

Page took charge of 45 games for the national team, winning 15 of those matches.

He oversaw the team at two major tournaments, reaching the round of 16 at Euro 2020, and led Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, though they exited in the group stage after earning only one point.

Wales were agonisingly short of qualifying for a third consecutive European Championships, losing on penalties to Poland in their play-off final in March.

Despite being backed by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) following that result, Page then came under heavy criticism following a goalless draw with minnows Gibraltar and a 4-0 thrashing by Slovakia in their June friendlies, leading to his contract being terminated.

