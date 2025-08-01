Vinicius Junior has said he aims to leave a legacy similar to the one of Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the Spanish capital.
Ronaldo, who spent nine trophy-laden years at the Bernabeu, departed Madrid for Juventus the same year Vinicius completed his €46m move from Flamengo.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made 438 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring a club-record 450 goals as well as providing 131 assists.
He won 15 major honours at Madrid, including two LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns, with the latter a competition Ronaldo also thrived in.
Indeed, the 40-year-old is the Champions League's all-time top scorer with 140 goals in 183 appearances, with 105 of those coming while donning the colours of Madrid.
While Ronaldo's personal accolades during his time with Los Blancos may never be surpassed by Vinicius, the Brazilian has already bettered his two LaLiga titles.
He also scored in both of Madrid's Champions League successes in 2022-23 against Liverpool and 2023-24 against Borussia Dortmund.
Aged 23 years and 325 days, Vinicius became the youngest player to score in two Champions League showpieces, beating Lionel Messi's previous record by thirteen days.
"Cristiano Ronaldo has also inspired me with his incredible work and dedication; he never stops striving to be the best," Vinicius told GQ.
"LeBron James, for the same reasons, but also for what he's done for his community, proving that greatness goes beyond performance.
"And, of course, Brazilian legends like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Neymar, who represent so much to the Brazilian people and to Brazilian football.
"They've shown the world the talent and joy we bring to the game."
Madrid endured a difficult season in 2024-25, finishing second to Barcelona in LaLiga as well as being knocked out by Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Vinicius enjoyed another productive campaign in front of goal, though, registering 36 goal involvements (21 goals, 15 assists) in all competitions.
In January, the 25-year-old scored his 100th goal for Madrid, becoming the 23rd player in the club's history to reach that milestone for Los Blancos.
But having got a taste for winning silverware, Vinicius insisted he wanted to add more trophies to his growing collection.
"I've already achieved a lot, but my dreams are far from over," Vinicius added.
"I want to win more trophies with my club, win the biggest competitions with the national team, and continue inspiring the next generation to believe in themselves.
"My biggest dream is to leave a legacy that goes beyond football, especially with all the work I'm doing through my foundation to improve the education system in Brazil."