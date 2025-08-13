Rangers secured a 4-2 aggregate win against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers third round
The Scottish side lost 2-1 in the second leg, but went though courtesy of a 2-0 lead from the first leg
Jack Butland made a number of crucial saves, and Lyall Cameron scored in Czecia for Russell Martin's side
Rangers booked their spot in the play-off rounds of the Champions League despite their 2-1 loss against Viktoria Plzen, securing a 4-2 aggregate win.
Russell Martin's side were far from their best in the second leg, but crucial saves from Jack Butland and a scrappy goal from Lyall Cameron saw them move one step closer to the competition proper.
Plzen dominated the first half and managed to get the early goal they wanted four minutes before the break. Amar Memic broke down the right wing before squaring the ball across the six-yard box to give Rafiu Durosinmi an easy finish.
The hosts carried that momentum into the second half, but missed efforts from Prince Adu and Memic were followed by an equaliser from Cameron. A scuffed shot from Danilo, who replaced the injured Cyriel Dessers, landed kindly for Cameron as he poked the ball into the roof of the net.
Plzen continued to push for a way back into the match, but Butland seemed to be equal to any attempt on goal. Adu thought he pulled a goal back for his side with just over 20 minutes to go, but the Rangers goalkeeper made a stunning save low to his left to deny the forward.
The Czechia side did eventually regain the lead in the 83rd minute as Svetozar Markovic headed past Butland from Christophe Kabongo's cross, but Rangers withstood the late pressure to see the aggregate win through.
Data Debrief: Away struggles continue for Rangers
Although Rangers lost the match, the 2-1 scoreline was quite flattering in the end. Plzen accumulated 3.31 expected goals (xG) in the match to Rangers' 1.1 as the hosts registered 10 of 27 shots on target.
The Scottish Premiership side have now failed to win any of their last seven away matches in all competitions, with their last victory on the road coming against Dundee on March 29.
Martin and his Rangers side will be particularly grateful for Butland, who made eight saves in the second leg.