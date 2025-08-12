Viktoria Plzen Vs Rangers Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Viktoria Plzen face Rangers in the second leg of UEFA Champions League 2025-26 third round qualifier on 12 August 2025
Rangers are up against Viktoria Plzen in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying third round return leg match at Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czechia, on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). Watch the Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers football match live tonight.
In the first leg at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, the Scottish Premiership rode Djeidi Gassama's double to seal a comfortable 3-0 win. Cyriel Dessers converted from the spot on either side of the Mauritania-born French youngster's goals.
The winners of the Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers tie will face either Red Bull Salzburg or Club Brugge in the playoffs. Club Brugge, who won their first leg tie 1-0, will host Salzburg at Jan Breydel Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 pm IST (19:00 local time).
Viktoria Plzen Vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg – Live Streaming Details
When is the Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played on Tuesday, 12 August 2025, at 10:30 PM IST.
Where is the Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg being played?
The Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be played at the Doosan Arena in Pilsen, Czechia.
Where to watch the Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live online in India?
The Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will be live-streamed on the official channel of Rangers. In Czechia, the match will be live-streamed on OnePlay.
Where to watch the Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg live broadcast in India?
The Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round second leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Czechia, the match will be shown on Nova Sports 3.