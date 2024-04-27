Football

Uzbekistan 2-0 Saudi Arabia, U-23 Asian Cup Quarter-Finals: KSA Out Of Olympics Contention

Only the top three teams from the 16-team Under-23 Asian Cup qualify automatically for men's Olympic football in Paris. Fourth place earns a playoff against Guinea in May

Advertisement

Uzbekistan vs Saudi Arabia, Under-23 Asian Cup 2024, Twitter handle
Action from the Uzbekistan vs Saudi Arabia quarter-final match at the Under-23 Asian Cup 2024 in Doha. Photo: AP
info_icon

Defending champion Saudi Arabia lost to Uzbekistan 2-0 in the Under-23 Asian Cup quarterfinals and also saw their chance of a second successive appearance at the Olympics end. (More Football News)

Only the top three teams from the 16-team competition qualify automatically for men's Olympic football in Paris. Fourth place earns a playoff against Guinea in May.

In a reverse of the 2022 final, Uzbekistan was a comfortable winner. Khusain Norchaev scored on halftime and the Saudis' task became much harder after 70 minutes when Ayman Yahya received a second yellow card. Umarali Rakhmonaliev headed home to secure the win for the 2018 champion.

Advertisement

The Central Asian team will take on Indonesia in Monday's semifinal.

Iraq defeated Vietnam 1-0 to earn a last-four clash with Japan.

Ali Jasim scored in the second half from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Quan Van Chuan fouled Mohammad Nihad in the area.

Vietnam's Nguyen Manh Hung was red-carded for stamping on Jasim in stoppage time.

Earlier Friday, the Korea Football Association apologized to fans for failing to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 1984. The team lost to Indonesia on Thursday after a shootout.

“The coaching staff and players all did their best to try to qualify for our 10th consecutive Olympic Games, but unfortunately, we didn't accomplish our goal,” the statement said. “We fully understand that the responsibility lies with us at the KFA, as we are in charge of developing and supporting national teams. We'd like to offer our sincere apology to all football fans for our failure to qualify.”

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know