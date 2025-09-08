Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Iranians Chase Victory Over UZB

Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Get all the updates here. Photo: X/CAFA

Uzbekistan vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 final between Uzbekistan and Iran. Today at the Olympic City Stadium in Tashkent, Iran take on co-hosts Uzbekistan in a clash that promises intensity and drama, a rematch of the 2023 final which Iran won 1-0. Team Melli, led by Amir Ghalenoei, are the highest-ranked team in Central Asia at 20th, while Timur Kapadze’s White Wolves sit at 55th. Iran topped Group B unbeaten, with wins over Afghanistan and India and a 2-2 draw against Tajikistan, while Uzbekistan surged through Group A with a draw against Oman, a win over Turkmenistan, and a dominant 4-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan to reach the final. Get Uzbekistan vs Iran live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Sept 2025, 08:02:48 pm IST Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Kick Off! And we’re off! The whistle blows and Uzbekistan take the first touch against Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final. The stadium is buzzing, fans waving flags, drums pounding, you can feel the tension in the air. Both teams are circling, probing, feeling each other out in these opening moments. Stay glued, because it’s going to be one fiery ride.

8 Sept 2025, 07:47:28 pm IST Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Head-To-Head The two teams have met 16 times previously, and Iran lead Uzbekistan 10-1 with five draws. Uzbekistan's only win in this matchup came in November 2012, in a FIFA World Cup 4th round meeting at Azadi Stadium, Tehran. In their most recent meeting, also a FIFA World Cup qualifier (3rd round), they played out a 2-2 draw, their fourth stalemate in a row, following seven successive wins for Iran.

8 Sept 2025, 07:33:51 pm IST Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Streaming Info The match won't be available for live streaming or broadcast in India.