Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Iranians Chase Victory Over UZB

Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Get live scores and updates from today’s CAFA Nations Cup 2025 final between Iran and Uzbekistan at Olympic City Stadium, Tashkent (September 8)

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final Updates
Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Get all the updates here. Photo: X/CAFA
Uzbekistan vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 final between Uzbekistan and Iran. Today at the Olympic City Stadium in Tashkent, Iran take on co-hosts Uzbekistan in a clash that promises intensity and drama, a rematch of the 2023 final which Iran won 1-0. Team Melli, led by Amir Ghalenoei, are the highest-ranked team in Central Asia at 20th, while Timur Kapadze’s White Wolves sit at 55th. Iran topped Group B unbeaten, with wins over Afghanistan and India and a 2-2 draw against Tajikistan, while Uzbekistan surged through Group A with a draw against Oman, a win over Turkmenistan, and a dominant 4-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan to reach the final. Get Uzbekistan vs Iran live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Kick Off!

And we’re off! The whistle blows and Uzbekistan take the first touch against Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final. The stadium is buzzing, fans waving flags, drums pounding, you can feel the tension in the air.

Both teams are circling, probing, feeling each other out in these opening moments. Stay glued, because it’s going to be one fiery ride.

Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Head-To-Head

The two teams have met 16 times previously, and Iran lead Uzbekistan 10-1 with five draws. Uzbekistan's only win in this matchup came in November 2012, in a FIFA World Cup 4th round meeting at Azadi Stadium, Tehran.

In their most recent meeting, also a FIFA World Cup qualifier (3rd round), they played out a 2-2 draw, their fourth stalemate in a row, following seven successive wins for Iran.

Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Streaming Info

The match won't be available for live streaming or broadcast in India.

Uzbekistan Vs Iran LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Final: Hello!

Welcome back, football fans! The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 final is here, Uzbekistan face Iran in what promises to be an electrifying showdown. Follow our live blog for every goal, tackle, and moment from Tashkent.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Tilak Varma To Saim Ayub – Cricketers Likely To Shine In Marquee Event

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Rising Stars To Watch - Shubman Gill, Saim Ayub & Other Young Talents

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Five Bowlers Set To Dominate On UAE Tracks

  5. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  2. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Playfully Teases Sinner Following Epic Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. BJP Brands Opposition Protests As ‘ghuspatiya bachao andolan’, seeks HC Action On Acid Attack Remark

  3. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  4. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  5. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  4. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'