Usain Bolt To Feature For Bengaluru FC And Mumbai City FC In Exhibition Match – Check Details

Usain Bolt will play a special football exhibition match in India on October 1 for Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC. The ticketed event, part of PUMA’s celebration, will also feature Bollywood stars and footballers, highlighting Bolt’s passion for the game

Outlook Sports Desk
Usain Bolt will play in a special exhibition football match in India , Photo: X/ @usainbolt
  • Usain Bolt will play in a special exhibition football match in India on October 1, part of PUMA’s two-day celebration

  • The sprint legend will feature for both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, playing one half for each side

  • The ticketed event will also see Bollywood stars and footballers join Bolt in action

The sprinting legend Usain Bolt is gearing up to swap the track for the football field as he arrives in India for a one-of-a-kind exhibition match on October 1.

He will light up the pitch alongside professional footballers, Bollywood stars, and other prominent personalities, promising an exciting showcase for fans.

Bolt will represent both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, playing one half for each team, as part of PUMA’s two-day celebration starting September 30. The match will be a ticketed event.

"We believe sport has the power to inspire and unite communities. Football is one of the most popular sports among the youth of India, and bringing Usain Bolt to play here is our way of celebrating that momentum," said PUMA India MD Karthik Balagopalan.

Football has always been close to Bolt’s heart. From his childhood games to training and trial matches after retiring from athletics, he has pursued the sport passionately, even scoring goals along the way.

With PTI Inputs

