Women's Champions League: Manchester City's Taylor Plays Down Rumours Of Rift With Kelly

Gareth Taylor has brushed off the idea of a rift between himself and Chloe Kelly after reports of the forward making a possible exit. (More Football News)
Reports earlier this week suggested that Taylor and Kelly had a falling out which has seen her playing time limited for Manchester City at the start of the Women's Super League campaign.
Kelly was an influential figure last term for City, making 21 appearances in the top-flight and creating the second-most chances of any player in the league (51), behind only Manchester United's Katie Zelem (57).
However, she has made just two appearances in the WSL so far this campaign and only started one of those games.
The 26-year-old is in the final year of her contract, but Taylor has played down the rumours of a breakdown in their relationship over her contract.
"There is no news on the contract. The story was a non-event, especially after such a solid performance," Taylor said in a press conference ahead of their Champions League meeting with St. Polten.
"Chloe has been great and is working hard. She understands that things are slightly different to last season. We have been able to strengthen, but she has contributed.
"Like the rest of the players, you have to be ready. Chloe has been great in that sense and is really aligned. She is with the team and is working so hard with the team.
"She is doing everything we are expecting of her. She has contributed in the limited time already and that is what we are looking for."
City began their Champions League campaign with a statement 2-0 victory over reigning champions Barcelona at the Joie Stadium last week.
Taylor's side are the favourites for their clash against St. Polten on Wednesday, having won their previous two encounters with the Austrian team in 2017-18, both by a 3-0 scoreline.
While the manager acknowledged that it may look like an easy tie on paper, his side will not underestimate their opponents.
"People probably see it as a game that is won before it is played, but I don't at all," he added.
"They were in the game for large parts against Hammarby and at 1-0 that game could easily have been drawn.
"It's a big game for us and an opportunity to build on a great moment last week."