Football

UEFA Nations League: Kane Joins Up With England After Injury Concerns In Bayern Game

Harry Kane has joined up with England for the upcoming Nations League games after going off with an apparent injury while playing for Bayern Munich, the German team said Monday

Football: UEFA Nations League 2024-25, England vs Finland
UEFA Nations League, England vs Finland: England's Harry Kane applauds after the match | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Harry Kane has joined up with England for the upcoming Nations League games after going off with an apparent injury while playing for Bayern Munich, the German team said Monday. (More Football News)

Kane was substituted in the 72nd minute of Bayern's 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday after having treatment for what seemed to be an issue with his right thigh.

Bayern, however, said Kane had been checked over by the Football Association upon arrival at England's training camp.

“Harry Kane, who was substituted during the game, travelled directly from Frankfurt to the England camp, where he was examined by the FA's medical staff.

"A more precise diagnosis is still pending,” Bayern said.

England play Greece on Thursday and Finland on Sunday

