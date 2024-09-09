UEFA Nations League: France Coach Didier Deschamps 'Not Changing Course' Despite Italy Defeat

Didier Deschamps will "not change course" ahead of France's Nations League clash with Belgium despite defeat to Italy in their last match. (More Football News)
France fell to a shock 3-1 loss in Paris in their opening Group A2 game at the Parc des Princes on Friday.
Deschamps handed debuts to Bayern Munich's Michael Olise and Roma's Manu Kone, who came on as a substitute.
The France manager, however, feels he must continue with the rotation against Belgium due to the structure of World Cup qualification.
"The six Nations League matches must be used to introduce new players and distribute playing time," Deschamps told reporters.
"If we had a different schedule and were playing World Cup qualifiers, I would not have chosen this course, that's for sure. But I chose it because I believe that we have to go through it. I'm not going to change course."
Despite Bradley Barcola scoring France's fastest goal ever after just 12 seconds, Italy were able to come back and win comfortably.
Prior to that meeting, France had not lost to Italy since June 2008. Deschamps will be hoping for an improved performance against Belgium, who his team beat 1-0 in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.
"I can't be satisfied with the match against Italy, nor can the players. Tomorrow is another game, another context, a different team with the same obligation," he added.
"The course I have taken is to give as much playing time to as many players as possible. Whatever the playing time, there is always pressure, you have to perform as well as possible."
France face Belgium in the Nations League on Monday at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.