FIFA WC Qualifiers: FRA Coach Deschamps Plays Down PSG Rift After Dembele, Doue Injuries

Dembele, who is the front-runner to lift this year's Ballon d'Or, replaced his PSG team-mate but was withdrawn from the action with nine minutes of the match remaining

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ousmane Dembele
France's Ousmane Dembele
info_icon

Didier Deschamps has defended France's handling of Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue's fitness following criticism from Paris Saint-Germain. 

France started their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ukraine on Friday, with goals from Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe sealing the win. 

But the triumph was overshadowed by injuries to both Dembele and Doue, with the latter being replaced at half-time at Tarczynski Arena last week. 

Dembele, who is the front-runner to lift this year's Ballon d'Or, replaced his PSG team-mate but was withdrawn from the action with nine minutes of the match remaining. 

Following the game, the Ligue 1 champions reacted angrily, accusing the French Football Federation (FFF) of ignoring medical warnings, describing the injuries as "avoidable".

PSG also said they had submitted medical information before the training camp began and called for a more transparent protocol with the FFF to protect players in the future.

"It's sad for Ousmane and for Desire, of course, because of their injuries, and we're losing two important players for tomorrow's match," Deschamps told reporters on Monday.

"But we did things in a professional and progressive way, as we always do with all the players, taking into account their own feelings."

PSG confirmed that Dembele is set to miss the next six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Doue faces four weeks on the injury table with a calf strain. 

Related Content
Related Content

Doue had been a bright spark for France before he was substituted, with only Mbappe (nine) attempting more dribbles than the PSG forward (four). 

Dembele, meanwhile, has registered three goal involvements (two goals, one assist) for Luis Enrique's team, who sit top of the early-season standings in Ligue 1. 

And Deschamps pushed back against suggestions of conflict between club and country, saying: "This concerns two PSG players.

"But PSG are not our opponent — clubs have never been.

"I've been on the other side of that fence myself. Our only opponent is Iceland, and that's [on Tuesday]."

France welcome Iceland to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, with their next opponents starting their Group D campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Azerbaijan. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

  3. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025: Final Win A ‘Confidence Builder’ For Asia Cup 2025, Says Mike Hesson

  4. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  4. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis