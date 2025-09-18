Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League: Blues ‘Deserved Better’ From Defeat, Says Palmer

Cole Palmer's 29th-minute strike wasn't enough as Chelsea lost their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 opener against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayern Munich vs Chelesa UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer celebrates his goal for Chelsea against Bayern Munich.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich won 3-1 vs Chelsea in UEFA Champions League 2025-26

  • Cole Palmer scored on Champions League debut for Chelsea

  • Trevoh Chalobah's own goal set back Chelsea early in Allianz Arena

Cole Palmer claimed Chelsea "deserved better than they got" as they fell to a 3-1 defeat in their opening Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

The Blues found themselves 2-0 down inside 27 minutes, with Trevoh Chalobah scoring an own goal and Harry Kane netting a penalty.

Palmer halved the deficit with a superb strike in the 29th minute, but could not inspire his team-mates to a comeback, with Kane putting Bayern back in control after the hour.

Making his 100th Chelsea appearance, Palmer - who saw a late goal disallowed for offside - became the first Englishman to net on his Champions League debut for Chelsea, and the first Blues debutant of any nationality to do so since Denis Zakaria against Dynamo Zagreb in November 2022.

And the 23-year-old felt Chelsea could easily have come away from the Allianz Arena with a positive result.

"I thought we played well. We've shown we deserve to play here. The three goals we conceded were our own fault. We had chances," Palmer told DAZN. 

"We broke them down well but some chances we missed. They're a good team. We deserved better than what we got.

Related Content
Related Content

"When you make mistakes at the highest level, it's always difficult."

Palmer, who also created two chances and registered a 100% pass accuracy in the final third, has now contributed to 73 goals (45 scored, 28 assisted) since making his debut for Chelsea in September 2023.

Among Premier League players in all competitions during this period, only Mohamed Salah (97) and Erling Haaland (85) have registered more combined goals and assists.

Palmer was one of eight Champions League debutants to feature for Chelsea on Wednesday, along with Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto, Andrey Santos, Estevao, and Joao Pedro.

It is the highest number of debutants the club has ever fielded in a single match in the competition, while head coach Enzo Maresca was also overseeing his maiden Champions League match.

Indeed, at 25 years and 122 days on average, Chelsea fielded their third-youngest starting XI in a Champions League away match, behind Ajax in October 2019 (25 years, 71 days) and CSKA Moscow in November 2004 (24 years, 323 days), and Maresca felt there were lessons to be taken.

"Overall, the performance was quite good. We started well for 20 minutes and created two or three chances. When we conceded a goal we could have avoided the game changed a bit," Maresca told TNT Sports.

"Once we conceded the third goal, the game changed again. We conceded a goal that killed the game. We were in the game until the end.

"We can learn from this game. First of all, this kind of game needs you to play the right way for 95 minutes, not just for part of the game. At times, we weren't good enough.

"Now it's time to recover because we have a tough game [against Manchester United on Saturday]."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Day In Pics: September 17, 2025

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Broken Tables, Splintered Promises: Youth Congress ‘Celebrates’ Modi B’Day In Its Own Way

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing