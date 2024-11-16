The matchday six of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will bring another set of exciting footballing action with sides batting it out in another international break. (More Football News)
England will battle it out against Northern Ireland, Italy will go head to head against France, and Spain crossing swords will Switzerland are a few fixtures that will headline matchday six of the tournament.
The matchday six fixtures have been split into four days, starting from November 17, and will run till the 20th.
Here is everything you need to know about the sixth matchday of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25.
UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 Fixtures
November 17
Latvia vs Armenia
North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands
Austria vs Slovenia
Finland vs Greece
Norway vs Kazhakhstan
England vs Ireland
November 18
Italy vs France
Israel vs Belgium
November 19
Poland vs Scotland
Liechtenstein vs San Marino
Serbia vs Denmark
Romania vs Cyprus
Spain vs Switzerland
Bulgaria vs Belarus
Croatia vs Portugal
Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland
Kosovo vs Lithuania
November 20
Sweden vs Azerbaijan
Hungary vs Germany
Montenegro vs Turkiye
Slovakia vs Estonia
Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Netherlands
Albania vs Ukraine
Czechia vs Georgia
Wales vs Iceland
Malta vs Andorra
UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 Live Streaming Details
UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV application and website in India.