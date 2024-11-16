Football

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Matchday 6 Live Streaming: Schedule, When, Where To Watch In India On TV And Online

Here is everything you need to know about the sixth matchday of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25

The matchday six of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will bring another set of exciting footballing action with sides batting it out in another international break. (More Football News)

England will battle it out against Northern Ireland, Italy will go head to head against France, and Spain crossing swords will Switzerland are a few fixtures that will headline matchday six of the tournament. 

The matchday six fixtures have been split into four days, starting from November 17, and will run till the 20th.

Here is everything you need to know about the sixth matchday of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25.

UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 Fixtures

November 17

Latvia vs Armenia

North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands

Austria vs Slovenia

Finland vs Greece

Norway vs Kazhakhstan

England vs Ireland

November 18

Italy vs France

Israel vs Belgium

November 19

Poland vs Scotland

Liechtenstein vs San Marino

Serbia vs Denmark

Romania vs Cyprus

Spain vs Switzerland

Bulgaria vs Belarus

Croatia vs Portugal

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland

Kosovo vs Lithuania

November 20

Sweden vs Azerbaijan

Hungary vs Germany

Montenegro vs Turkiye

Slovakia vs Estonia

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Netherlands

Albania vs Ukraine

Czechia vs Georgia

Wales vs Iceland

Malta vs Andorra

UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 Live Streaming Details

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV application and website in India.

