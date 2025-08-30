Nottingham Forest To Face FC Porto And Real Betis On European Return; Aston Villa Meet Familiar Opponents

Forest will host Porto, Ferencvaros, Midtjylland and Malmo, while visiting Betis, Braga, Sturm Graz and Utrecht

Nottingham Forest are in Europe for the first time in 30 years
Summary
  • Forest's return to Europe sees them take on Porto and Real Betis

  • Villa to meet Bologna and Young Boys

  • Celtic have been handed tough fixtures against Roma and Feyenoord

Nottingham Forest will mark their first European campaign in 30 years with Europa League group-phase matches against Porto and Real Betis.

Having finished seventh in the Premier League last season before being promoted to UEFA's second-tier competition following Crystal Palace's expulsion, Forest will host Porto, Ferencvaros, Midtjylland and Malmo, while visiting Betis, Braga, Sturm Graz and Utrecht.

They will get the chance to revisit a piece of history against Malmo, their opponents from their 1979 European Cup final triumph.

Aston Villa, by contrast, have had a relatively comfortable draw.

Unai Emery’s side will be face familiar opponents Bologna and Young Boys, both of whom they defeated comfortably during their Champions League campaign last season.

Their more testing matches are likely to come against Salzburg at home and Feyenoord away.

Scottish champions Celtic have been handed tough fixtures against Roma and Feyenoord, while rivals Rangers face a similarly demanding path, which includes Roma and Porto.

Gian Piero Gasperini has been handed a difficult draw in his debut season with Roma. The Giallorossi will welcome Lille and Stuttgart to the Stadio Olimpico, while visiting Glasgow twice to face both Celtic and Rangers.

In the Conference League, FA Cup and Community Shield winners Palace have been handed a favourable draw, with Oliver Glasner’s toughest test likely to be travelling to face Strasbourg.

The Eagles will welcome AZ Alkmaar, KuPS KUOPIO and AEK Larnaca to Selhurst Park, with their other away games being against Dynamo Kyiv and Shelbourne.

The Europa League proper begins on September 24 and 25, with the Conference League getting under way on October 2.

