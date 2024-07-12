UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation

Declan Rice says England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy will "haunt him forever" and has urged the team to use it as motivation against Spain on Sunday. (More Football News)
England booked their place in the Euro 2024 showpiece with a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday.
In their last such final, they were beaten 3-2 on penalties at Wembley after playing out a 1-1 draw with Italy over 120 minutes.
Rice was one of those in the team that lost three years ago, and he is keen to put that result behind them by going one better this time around.
"Seeing Italy lift that trophy will haunt me forever," said Rice.
"We are now presented with another opportunity where we can write our own history, but we are up against another top side who we have to massively respect.
"Hopefully, now we can do it. Not only for each other but also for the manager. I think he deserves it."
Under Gareth Southgate, England have now reached at least the semi-final stage three times, and Sunday's match in Berlin is their first-ever major tournament final on foreign soil.
This time, they will come up against three-time winners Spain, and the Three Lions manager says there is no room for error if they want to come out on top.
"They would be rightly favourites for what they have done this tournament. They have been the best team," said Southgate.
“They have got a day longer and in the past three finals, maybe more, it has been quite significant, so we have got to get our recovery spot on.
“Tactically we will have to be perfect as they are such a good side. But, you know, we are here."