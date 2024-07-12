UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker

Former England striker Gary Lineker says the Three Lions are on the "brink of history" after reaching the Euro 2024 final. (More Football News)
England produced arguably their best performance of the tournament so far as they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday.
It has been 58 years since England's men won a major tournament, the 1966 World Cup, though that and their Euro 2020 final appearance both came on home soil.
Gareth Southgate's side are now looking to make history against Spain on Sunday by winning the European Championships for the first time.
"I think it's hugely significant for English football," said Lineker, who represented England at four major tournaments.
"They were in a final, they were in the last final of the Euros, of course, and that was at Wembley, and that ended up in huge disappointment [losing to Italy on penalties].
"This is going to be tough; it's going to be difficult, but they're on the brink of history. No English team in football has ever won a major tournament abroad."
At times during Euro 2024, England have been criticised for their performances after edging to a first-place finish in Group C before having to come from behind in each of their three knockout matches.
Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands the lead on Wednesday before Harry Kane cancelled out his goal from the penalty spot.
Ollie Watkins then came off the bench to score the winner in the 90th minute, with his goal the fourth England have scored after the 80th minute in the tournament so far, including extra time.
In their final Euro 2024 test, they come up against a Spain side who have won all their games at the tournament, but Lineker is confident they will find a way past La Roja in Berlin.
"They have got that kind of never-say-die attitude, which is something that is hugely important," Lineker added.
"Even when they weren't playing great, they were grinding out results. And it's an old football cliche that if you can win when you play badly, then things are not that bad.
"I don't really think I'm surprised at how we have done it, because we've got the individuals, world-class footballers right across the pitch.
"Yes, they started slowly, and something wasn't quite right about things, but they've worked it out, and they've got gradually better as the tournament progressed. It's much better that way round."