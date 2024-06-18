Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first player to feature at six European Championships when his Portugal team opens its Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 18 at the Leipzig Stadium. (More Football News)
This will be the fourth meeting between the two countries at the tournament. The Czechs won the first 1-0 in 1996, and Portugal won in 2008 and 2012.
Ronaldo, who made his tournament debut at Euro 2004 where Portugal reached the final, already has the records for the most goals (14) and appearances (25) at the tournament.
The other fixture for day sees Georgia take on Turkey in their Group F encounter at the BVB Stadion, Dortmund. At No. 75, Georgia is the lowest-ranked football nation at Euro 2024.
When is Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?
The Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F football match will take place on June 19, Wednesday (IST) at the Leipzig Stadium at 12:30 AM IST.
When is Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?
The Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F football match will take place on June 18, Tuesday at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Turkey vs Georgia and Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Encounters?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.