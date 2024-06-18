Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is in action at the UEFA Euro 2024 with Georgia making their debut in the tournament. Here is the live streaming, venue, stats and much more related to the games

Cristiano Ronaldo, UEFA Euro 2024, Portugal, AP Photo
Roberto Martinez had said that Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for Euro 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first player to feature at six European Championships when his Portugal team opens its Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 18 at the Leipzig Stadium. (More Football News)

This will be the fourth meeting between the two countries at the tournament. The Czechs won the first 1-0 in 1996, and Portugal won in 2008 and 2012.

Ronaldo, who made his tournament debut at Euro 2004 where Portugal reached the final, already has the records for the most goals (14) and appearances (25) at the tournament.

The other fixture for day sees Georgia take on Turkey in their Group F encounter at the BVB Stadion, Dortmund. At No. 75, Georgia is the lowest-ranked football nation at Euro 2024.

Here are the live streaming details for the games -

When is Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F football match will take place on June 19, Wednesday (IST) at the Leipzig Stadium at 12:30 AM IST.

When is Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Match?

The Turkey vs Georgia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F football match will take place on June 18, Tuesday at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Turkey vs Georgia and Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group F Encounters?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations
  3. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  4. Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended In Balasore After Violent Clash Breaks Out
  5. Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. Shatrughan Sinha To Not Be A Part Of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding? Here's What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Rumours
  3. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  4. Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics
  5. Shenaz Treasury On Her Bollywood Debut With 'Ishq Vishk' In 2003: Surprisingly, It Didn’t Change My Career
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  3. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics Win 18th NBA Championship - In Pics
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
World News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  3. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  4. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
Latest Stories
  1. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  6. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  7. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions