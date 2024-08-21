Football Transfers: Facundo Pellistri Seals Panathinaikos Switch From Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Facundo Pellistri has completed a permanent move to Panathinaikos. (More Football News)
Pellistri, who made 25 appearances for United following his move from Penarol in 2020, has signed a four-year deal with the Greek side for a reported £5.1m transfer fee.
The Red Devils have inserted a significant sell-on clause – thought to be 45% - and have a buy back option that lasts for three years.
Pellistri spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan with LaLiga side Granada, notching four goal involvements, two of which came in a 3-3 draw against Barcelona back in February (one goal and one assist).
The 22-year-old also featured for Uruguay at this year's Copa America, turning out in all of La Celeste's fixtures as they finished in third place at the tournament.
Upon his return to domestic duty, Pellistri came off the bench and played 31 minutes in United's penalty shootout defeat against Manchester City in the Community Shield, which proved to be his final outing for the club.
He becomes the tenth player to leave the club in the transfer window, with Erik ten Hag still looking to strengthen his squad for the upcoming campaign.
United have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte in order to bolster their midfield options, having reportedly withdrew their interest for Adrien Rabiot after leaving Juventus in June.