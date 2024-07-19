Greenwood, who has not featured for United since January 2022, has joined the French club for a reported €31.6million (£26.6m).
The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Marseille, who are now coached by former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.
Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe, scoring eight times across 33 LaLiga appearances.
The attacker was suspended by United in 2022 after he was arrested and charged with alleged assault, attempted rape and coercive control.
The case against Greenwood, who denied the allegations, was subsequently dropped.