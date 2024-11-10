Football

Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich Town: Spurs Stunned As Mckenna's Men Clinch First Win

Ipswich's win was their first in the Premier League since a 1-0 win against Middlesborough in April 2002

Tottenham vs Ipswich Town premier league
Ipswich Town players celebrate Liam Delap's goal
Ipswich Town claimed a shock 2-1 victory at Tottenham to end their wait for a first Premier League win of the season.  (More Football News)

Sam Szmodics opened the scoring for the visitors with an acrobatic finish just past the half-hour mark before Liam Delap doubled Ipswich's advantage prior to the interval.

Spurs – who saw a Dominic Solanke goal overturned by VAR for handball early in the second half – were handed a lifeline when Rodrigo Bentancur headed in from a corner to cut the deficit in the 69th minute.

Solanke had a great chance to restore parity in stoppage time, but Arijanet Muric made a fantastic stop as Ipswich held on for a memorable triumph.

The victory takes Kieran McKenna's side up to 17th, two points behind Everton.

Meanwhile, Spurs are 10th with 16 points from their 11 matches. 

Data Debrief: No comeback this time for Spurs

When an unmarked Szmodics brilliantly converted with an overhead kick from a cross played in by Jens Cajuste in the 31st minute, it marked the fifth straight Premier League home match in 2024 in which Spurs had conceded first. 

Though they came back to win on the last three such occasions, a fightback did not materialise this time.

Overall, Spurs have fallen 1-0 behind in 13 home Premier League matches in 2024. Only Spurs themselves in 1994 (14), Ipswich in 1994 (14) and Crystal Palace in 2017 (14) have done so in more home games in a single calendar year in the Premier League.

There was joy for the Tractor Boys, though.

Ipswich's win was their first in the Premier League since a 1-0 win against Middlesborough in April 2002, as well as their first away win in the competition since beating Everton at Goodison Park in February 2002, ending a run of 12 away games in the competition without a win (D3 L9). 

