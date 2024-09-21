Football

Tottenham 3-1 Brentford, EPL: Solanke Opens Account As Spurs Recover From Slow Start

Brentford had earlier become only the second team in Premier League history after Manchester City to score inside the opening minute of successive matches

Son Heung-min and James Maddison
Son Heung-min and James Maddison celebrate Tottenham's third goal
info_icon

Tottenham recovered from a slow start to see off Brentford 3-1 in Saturday's London derby. (More Football News)

Ange Postecoglou's side fell behind after just 23 seconds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Bryan Mbeumo superbly volleyed home Keane Lewis-Potter's cross.

However, the hosts hit back seven minutes later through Dominic Solanke's first goal for the club after Mark Flekken parried James Maddison's initial effort directly into his path.

Spurs completed the turnaround in the 28th minute with a swift counter culminating in Brennan Johnson drilling home from a tight angle.

Guglielmo Vicario produced a wonderful reflex save to claw away Kevin Schade's header midway through the second half.

The Tottenham goalkeeper's intervention proved crucial as the hosts wrapped up the victory five minutes from time, as Maddison rounded off another quickfire counter by delicately lobbing a helpless Flekken.

Data Debrief: Bees match Man City, but trouble on their travels continues

Just like against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, just over 20 seconds were on the clock when Brentford broke the deadlock.

The Bees became only the second team in Premier League history - after City - to score inside the opening minute of successive matches.

But for their fifth consecutive meeting with Tottenham, the team scoring first did not go on to win the game.

Indeed, Spurs responded brilliantly after back-to-back league losses - including last weekend's north London derby - to condemn Frank's side to a 13th defeat in 17 league matches away from home.

