Tottenham Vs Bodo/Glimt, Champions League 2025-26: Thomas Frank Upbeat Ahead Of Spurs' Test Away At Superlaget

Spurs make the trip to Norway on the back of a 1-0 win over Villarreal in their opening match of the 2025-26 competition, though they have been held to draws in their last two Premier League outings

UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Thomas Frank will take Tottenham to Norway on Tuesday in the Champions League
Thomas Frank has full trust in his Tottenham squad as they prepare for their test against a "unique" Bodo/Glimt in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Spurs make the trip to Norway on the back of a 1-0 win over Villarreal in their opening match of the 2025-26 competition, though they have been held to draws in their last two Premier League outings.

It will be the third time these two sides have met this year, after Spurs smashed Bodo 5-1 over two legs in the semi-finals, en route to winning last season's Europa League under Ange Postecoglou.

Their 2-0 away victory in the second leg ended Bodo's five-game winning run at home in European competition, though they have not lost back-to-back such matches since November 2022.

Frank was full of praise for Tuesday's opponents in his pre-match press conference, insisting last season's result would not come into his mind, given Spurs were then managed by Postecoglou.

"Last year it was a fairytale," he said of Bodo's Europa League run. "Now to be a force in Norway, it's remarkable what they've done. Their style of play is unique, an extremely well-coached team.

"[The second leg] was one performance; it was four months ago, and I was not the coach. This is a new game, a new situation, and we go into it with huge respect.

"They're home record here is very good, so we know what we're facing, but we have trust in ourselves."

Bodo have lost 100% of their games against English sides in major European competition (5/5), their worst losing record against sides from a single nation.

That may be music to the ears of Frank, who could become the first Tottenham manager to win his first two Champions League games in charge.

None of the other previous four managers, in Harry Redknapp, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, managed to achieve that feat.

Frank's squad may be boosted by a first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani, while Cristian Romero is expected to start at Aspmyra Stadion.

Dominic Solanke will not play any part, however, as Frank confirmed his striker will undergo "minor surgery" on an ankle issue that has kept him out of action since the end of August.

"It's a small procedure, so that will mean he's not ready for [tomorrow]," the Spurs boss added. "We will have more news about timeframes after the international break, but I don't expect it to be long.

"Randal Kolo Muani, we're on top of his dead leg, so that's good, and Cuti [missing training] was just a precaution."

Even without Solanke, Frank will be confident, given Tottenham have won three of their last four away games in major European competition (L1), including the last two.

