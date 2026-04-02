Toronto Raptors 115-123 Sacramento Kings, NBA 2026: DeRozan’s Second-Half Surge Seals Crucial Win

Sacramento Kings secured a 123-115 victory over Toronto Raptors in their NBA 2026 clash, riding on a stellar second-half performance from DeMar DeRozan. The veteran scored 28 points, including 26 after the break, while also climbing to 17th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Precious Achiuwa dominated inside with a strong double-double, grabbing 19 rebounds, as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak. Toronto kept fighting, with RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles scoring 20 points each, but late-game execution proved costly. The Raptors trimmed the deficit to just two points in the closing minutes, only for DeRozan to deliver clutch plays and seal the win.

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NBA: Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) and Sacramento Kings' DeMar DeRozan (10) battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (9) leaps past Sacramento Kings' Daeqwon Plowden (29) as Dylan Cardwell (32) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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NBA Basketball Game: Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors' Jamal Shead (23) drives past Sacramento Kings' Devin Carter (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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NBA Basketball Game: Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (left) is fouled by Sacramento Kings' Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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NBA Basketball: Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) protects the ball from Sacramento Kings' DeMar DeRozan (10) during first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles (12) and Sacramento Kings' Maxime Raynaud (42) chase down a loose ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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NBA 2025-26: Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (19) protects the ball from Sacramento Kings' Devin Carter (22), Dylan Cardwell (32) and Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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NBA 2025-26: Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors
Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk (0) shoots as Toronto Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) and Jakob Poeltl (19) defend during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Basketball: Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk (second left) is fouled as Toronto Raptors' Jamal Shead (23), Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) and Jakob Poeltl (19) defend during second half NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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