Toronto Raptors 115-123 Sacramento Kings, NBA 2026: DeRozan’s Second-Half Surge Seals Crucial Win

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) and Sacramento Kings' DeMar DeRozan (10) battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

1/8 Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (9) leaps past Sacramento Kings' Daeqwon Plowden (29) as Dylan Cardwell (32) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP





2/8 Toronto Raptors' Jamal Shead (23) drives past Sacramento Kings' Devin Carter (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP





3/8 Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (left) is fouled by Sacramento Kings' Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP





4/8 Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) protects the ball from Sacramento Kings' DeMar DeRozan (10) during first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP





5/8 Toronto Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles (12) and Sacramento Kings' Maxime Raynaud (42) chase down a loose ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP





6/8 Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (19) protects the ball from Sacramento Kings' Devin Carter (22), Dylan Cardwell (32) and Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP





7/8 Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk (0) shoots as Toronto Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) and Jakob Poeltl (19) defend during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP





8/8 Sacramento Kings' Malik Monk (second left) is fouled as Toronto Raptors' Jamal Shead (23), Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) and Jakob Poeltl (19) defend during second half NBA basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP





