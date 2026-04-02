Toronto Raptors 115-123 Sacramento Kings, NBA 2026: DeRozan’s Second-Half Surge Seals Crucial Win
Sacramento Kings secured a 123-115 victory over Toronto Raptors in their NBA 2026 clash, riding on a stellar second-half performance from DeMar DeRozan. The veteran scored 28 points, including 26 after the break, while also climbing to 17th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Precious Achiuwa dominated inside with a strong double-double, grabbing 19 rebounds, as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak. Toronto kept fighting, with RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles scoring 20 points each, but late-game execution proved costly. The Raptors trimmed the deficit to just two points in the closing minutes, only for DeRozan to deliver clutch plays and seal the win.
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