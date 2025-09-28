Toronto FC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2025: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, will seek maximum points during the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match against Toronto FC on September 27. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online in India

Toronto FC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2025 Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal against New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese (49) during the second half of a MLS soccer game, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in New York. | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray
  • Toronto FC play Inter Miami in MLS 2025 on September 27

  • Lionel Messi contributed 5 goals and 3 assists in three matches

  • Toronto FC's season struggles continue with only five wins

Toronto FC will host Inter Miami at BMO Stadium for a Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 fixture on Saturday, September 27, with both teams entering this match in strong form. Toronto FC remain unbeaten in their last six games, while Inter Miami recently secured an MLS playoff berth after a three-game winning streak, spearheaded by Lionel Messi's prominent contributions.

Toronto FC enter the fixture unbeaten in their last six matches, although this run includes six draws, most recently a 1-1 stalemate with Columbus Crew. As a result, the Reds' season has largely faltered, and they have managed only five wins from 30 matches. The club hold 27 points, remaining outside playoff contention.

Under Javier Mascherano's management, Inter Miami have shown strong attacking intent. The club have scored 10 goals in their last three MLS matches. Lionel Messi has been central to this offensive output, contributing five goals and three assists during these recent high-scoring displays.

The Herons confirmed their playoff qualification with a convincing 4-0 victory against New York City FC, with Messi scoring a brace in that impressive win.

Toronto FC Vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record

These two clubs have met 12 times in MLS. Inter Miami hold a notable advantage with nine wins. Toronto FC have secured two victories, with one match ending in a draw. Toronto have not beaten Miami in their last five encounters. They last met on April 7, 2025, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Toronto FC Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match being played?

The Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match will be played on Saturday, September 28, 2025. In India, the match is scheduled for kick-off at 2:00 AM IST on September 29.

Where is the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match being played?

The Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match will be played at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Where to watch the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match live online in India?

The Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match will be live-streamed on Apple TV+ via MLS Season Pass in India.

Where to watch the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match live broadcast in India?

The Toronto FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

