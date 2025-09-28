Toronto FC play Inter Miami in MLS 2025 on September 27
Lionel Messi contributed 5 goals and 3 assists in three matches
Toronto FC's season struggles continue with only five wins
Toronto FC will host Inter Miami at BMO Stadium for a Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 fixture on Saturday, September 27, with both teams entering this match in strong form. Toronto FC remain unbeaten in their last six games, while Inter Miami recently secured an MLS playoff berth after a three-game winning streak, spearheaded by Lionel Messi's prominent contributions.
Toronto FC enter the fixture unbeaten in their last six matches, although this run includes six draws, most recently a 1-1 stalemate with Columbus Crew. As a result, the Reds' season has largely faltered, and they have managed only five wins from 30 matches. The club hold 27 points, remaining outside playoff contention.
Under Javier Mascherano's management, Inter Miami have shown strong attacking intent. The club have scored 10 goals in their last three MLS matches. Lionel Messi has been central to this offensive output, contributing five goals and three assists during these recent high-scoring displays.
The Herons confirmed their playoff qualification with a convincing 4-0 victory against New York City FC, with Messi scoring a brace in that impressive win.
Toronto FC Vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record
These two clubs have met 12 times in MLS. Inter Miami hold a notable advantage with nine wins. Toronto FC have secured two victories, with one match ending in a draw. Toronto have not beaten Miami in their last five encounters. They last met on April 7, 2025, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.
