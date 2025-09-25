Football

New York City 0-4 Inter Miami: Messi Brace Helps Herons Book Playoff Spot

Inter Miami earned a 4-0 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night at Citi Field to officially confirm their spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs. Lionel Messi led the charge for the Herons as the legend fired twice after the break to help his team run riot in New York. Messi has now scored five goals in the last nine days. Baltasar Rodriguez opened the scoring for Miami just before the break after which Messi scored twice. Luis Suarez converted a penalty to make it 4-0.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_Lionel Messi
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) battles New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill (21) for the ball during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.

2/10
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_Nicolas Fernandez Mercau
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

New York City FC midfielder Nicolas Fernandez Mercau, left, battles Inter Miami defender Noah Allen (32) and midfielder Sergio Busquets for the ball during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.

3/10
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_Lionel Messi
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) plays the ball against New York City FC midfielder Hannes Wolf (17) during the first half of a MLS soccer game in New York.

4/10
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_Lionel Messi
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal against New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese (49) during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.

5/10
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_Lionel Messi
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores his second goal against New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill (21) and goalkeeper Matt Freese during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.

6/10
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_Baltasar Rodríguez
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

Inter Miami midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez (11) and New York City FC midfielder Andrés Perea (8) battle for the ball during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.

7/10
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_Lionel Messi
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a goal against New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese (49) midfielder Aiden O'Neill during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.

8/10
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_Lionel Messi
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

New York City FC defend a direct kick by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a MLS soccer game in New York.

9/10
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_Aiden ONeill
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill (21) and Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (7) vie for the ball during the first half of a MLS soccer game, in New York.

10/10
MLS soccer game New York City FC vs Inter Miami_ Inter Miami team
MLS: New York City FC vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray

Inter Miami starting eleven a MLS soccer game against New York City FC, in New York.

