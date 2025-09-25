Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) battles New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill (21) for the ball during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.
New York City FC midfielder Nicolas Fernandez Mercau, left, battles Inter Miami defender Noah Allen (32) and midfielder Sergio Busquets for the ball during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) plays the ball against New York City FC midfielder Hannes Wolf (17) during the first half of a MLS soccer game in New York.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal against New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese (49) during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores his second goal against New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill (21) and goalkeeper Matt Freese during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.
Inter Miami midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez (11) and New York City FC midfielder Andrés Perea (8) battle for the ball during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a goal against New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese (49) midfielder Aiden O'Neill during the second half of a MLS soccer game in New York.
New York City FC defend a direct kick by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a MLS soccer game in New York.
New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill (21) and Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (7) vie for the ball during the first half of a MLS soccer game, in New York.
Inter Miami starting eleven a MLS soccer game against New York City FC, in New York.