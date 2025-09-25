Football

New York City 0-4 Inter Miami: Messi Brace Helps Herons Book Playoff Spot

Inter Miami earned a 4-0 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night at Citi Field to officially confirm their spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs. Lionel Messi led the charge for the Herons as the legend fired twice after the break to help his team run riot in New York. Messi has now scored five goals in the last nine days. Baltasar Rodriguez opened the scoring for Miami just before the break after which Messi scored twice. Luis Suarez converted a penalty to make it 4-0.