Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Los Angeles Stadium
Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Gallery: Switzerland face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash on Friday, 19 June at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Matchday 2 of their campaign. Both sides arrive on the back of 1-1 draws in their opening fixtures, Switzerland were held by Qatar despite taking a Breel Embolo penalty lead, while Bosnia and Herzegovina were pegged back late by Canada after briefly going ahead. Murat Yakin’s side will be frustrated after wasting chances in their opener, while Bosnia will take confidence from their unbeaten run stretching across several matches, even if they let a win slip in Toronto. With qualification still wide open and tougher final group games ahead, both teams will be targeting a crucial three points, with Switzerland also chasing their first-ever competitive win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. See the best photos from the SUI vs BIH football match.
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