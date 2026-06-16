Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Los Angeles Stadium

Switzerland Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Gallery: Switzerland face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash on Friday, 19 June at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Matchday 2 of their campaign. Both sides arrive on the back of 1-1 draws in their opening fixtures, Switzerland were held by Qatar despite taking a Breel Embolo penalty lead, while Bosnia and Herzegovina were pegged back late by Canada after briefly going ahead. Murat Yakin’s side will be frustrated after wasting chances in their opener, while Bosnia will take confidence from their unbeaten run stretching across several matches, even if they let a win slip in Toronto. With qualification still wide open and tougher final group games ahead, both teams will be targeting a crucial three points, with Switzerland also chasing their first-ever competitive win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. See the best photos from the SUI vs BIH football match.

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Switzerland Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Bosnia Fans Lead AP Photo
Bosnia's fans gather outside the stadium ahead of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Bosnia in Inglewood, Calif, near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Gregory Bull
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Switzerland Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Bosnia Fans AP Photo
Bosnia's fans wave their team flags outside the stadium ahead the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Bosnia in Inglewood, Calif, near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Gregory Bull
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Switzerland Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 fan with trophy Group B
A fan of Switzerland holds a replica of a World Cup trophy ahead the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Bosnia in Inglewood, Calif, near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Gregory Bull
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Switzerland Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 warming up AP Photo
Players warm up for the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Bosnia in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea
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Switzerland Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 Murat Yakin Arrives AP Photo
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin waves to fans before the start of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Bosnia in Inglewood, Calif, near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Gregory Bull
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