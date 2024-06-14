Football

Switzerland At Euro 2024: Xherdan Shaqiri Insists Tournament Is 'Not A Vacation' As Fitness Doubts Dismissed

Shaqiri, who will feature in his seventh major tournament in Germany, will hope to continue his glistening career with his nation as they kickstart their Group A campaign against Hungary on Saturday

Xherdan Shaqiri is ready to play a leading role for Switzerland at Euro 2024
info_icon

Xherdan Shaqiri is ready to take centre stage for Switzerland once again as he dismissed doubts about his match fitness ahead of Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Shaqiri, who will feature in his seventh major tournament in Germany, will hope to continue his glistening career with his nation as they kickstart their Group A campaign against Hungary on Saturday. 

The 32-year-old has scored or assisted 46 percent of Switzerland’s goals at major tournaments over the last 10 years, becoming only the fifth player to reach 100 caps for his country two years ago. 

Despite his experience, coach Murat Yakin has questioned Shaqiri's ability to play back-to-back games in the competition, with the forward insisting he has not travelled to Germany to make up the numbers. 

"It's almost embarrassing to have to answer this question. Every player who comes into the national team can and wants to play -- over the full distance," Shaqiri said. 

"No one should only show up for work half the time. I don't see any problems with that. Did (Yakin) really say that?

"I gave the answer: I'm here with the national team because I want to help the team and play as much as possible. I didn't travel to the European Championships to take a vacation."

Shaqiri scored three times during qualifying as the Swiss finished five points behind group winners Romania, drawing five of their 10 fixtures in a group that included Israel, Kosovo and Belarus. 

But Switzerland have proved in recent tournaments they have the ability to compete against the top sides, most notably beating France on penalties at Euro 2020. 

The former Liverpool midfielder believes the group of players have the quality to succeed in Germany, and is hopeful his national team can lift an international honour in the years to come. 

"It's my seventh finals, and each one has its story," Shaqiri said. "I love the tension before tournaments, it doesn't exist anywhere else.

"Since I joined the national team, we have continually improved. The respect of the opponents and the public for us has grown, as has the quality in the national team. Many players have important roles at big clubs.

"To talk about the best national team of all time, we don't have the big exploit -- three years ago we were very close to the semi-finals. The next generation is in the starting blocks and I hope that at some point Switzerland can lift a trophy."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Several Shops Gutted, Goods, Property Worth Crores Destroyed In Fire In Chandni Chowk
  2. Maharashtra: Cop's Son Arrested For Hitting Woman With Speeding Car In Pimpri Chinchwad
  3. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  4. Sikkim CM Tamang's Wife Krishna Kumari Rai Resigns As MLA Day After Taking Oath
  5. G7 Outreach Summit: PM Modi Heads To Italy, Says 'Will Focus On AI, Energy, Africa, Mediterranean'
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Fall Guy' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's Chemistry Lights Up This Delightful Action-Romcom
  2. ‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court
  3. How To Ace A Stunning Red Outfit Look? B-Town Divas Set Fashion Trends
  4. How To Beat The Sultry Summer Heat? 5 Titles To Binge-Watch As You Await The Monsoon
  5. Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!
Sports News
  1. Football Transfer: Bayern Munich Sign Hiroki Ito From Stuttgart As Manager Vincent Kompany Eyes More Players
  2. Switzerland At Euro 2024: Xherdan Shaqiri Insists Tournament Is 'Not A Vacation' As Fitness Doubts Dismissed
  3. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Key Stats, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, AFG Vs PNG Match?
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 29: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know
  2. What Is The G7 Summit? Know Its History, Members, Agenda
  3. Kuwait Fire: India Sending C-130J Aircraft To Bring Back Mortal Remains Of Indians
  4. Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!
  5. These Are The Best Cities For Students, QS Rankings Reveal
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know