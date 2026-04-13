Spurs 0-1 Sunderland, EPL: De Zerbi Loses First Match As Tottenham Boss
Tottenham’s survival fight took another blow after a 1-0 loss to Sunderland left it rooted in the relegation zone. In coach Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge, Spurs fell to a 16th league loss of the season. Its 14-game winless run in the league dates back to Jan. 1. Nordi Mukiele’s deflected shot sealed the game at the Stadium of Light and plunged Tottenham’s campaign deeper into crisis. Tottenham is two points adrift of safety with six games to go. Its plight wasn’t helped by relegation-fighting Nottingham Forest drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa.
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