Spurs 0-1 Sunderland, EPL: De Zerbi Loses First Match As Tottenham Boss

Tottenham’s survival fight took another blow after a 1-0 loss to Sunderland left it rooted in the relegation zone. In coach Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge, Spurs fell to a 16th league loss of the season. Its 14-game winless run in the league dates back to Jan. 1. Nordi Mukiele’s deflected shot sealed the game at the Stadium of Light and plunged Tottenham’s campaign deeper into crisis. Tottenham is two points adrift of safety with six games to go. Its plight wasn’t helped by relegation-fighting Nottingham Forest drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa.

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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Robin Roefs
Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs celebrates after his side's scored their first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro, centre, reacts to a decision during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Brian Brobbey
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, centre, looks on after pushing Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, right, into Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, left, during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Referee Robert Jones
Referee Robert Jones shows Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero a yellow card during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky receives treatment for an injury after colliding with team mate Cristian Romero, not pictured, during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Brian Brobbey
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, left, push Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero into Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Sunderlands Nordi Mukiele
Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele, centre, scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Granit Xhaka
Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Bergvall battle for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Randal Kolo Muani
Tottenham Hotspur's Randal Kolo Muani, left, and Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee battle for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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Sunderland Vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match-Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi gives instructions during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
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