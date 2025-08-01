Sunderland Sign Dutch Goalkeeper Robin Roefs From NEC Nijmegen Pending Clearance

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Robin Roefs, pending international clearance.
The 22-year-old goalkeeper joins from Dutch club NEC Nijmegen for an undisclosed fee and has committed to a five-year contract at the Stadium of Light.
The Netherlands Under-21 international becomes the Black Cats' eighth summer signing, following the announcement of Granit Xhaka’s arrival on Wednesday.
Roefs had a breakthrough season in the Eredivisie, making 32 appearances and recording 10 clean sheets. His excellent form was instrumental in NEC’s eighth-place finish, securing their qualification for the 2025-26 Conference League.
Having earned 10 caps for the Netherlands Under-21s, including five appearances at this summer's European Championships, where Jong Oranje reached the semi-finals, Roefs boasts international pedigree.
The shot-stopper will be seeking to knock the Black Cats’ number one and Championship play-off final hero, Anthony Patterson, off his perch. Roefs ranked fifth for the most goals prevented in Europe's top six leagues last season.
Roefs said: "Signing for Sunderland feels fantastic. Joining a club with such a rich history is a proud moment, and I’m eager for the challenge in the Premier League.
"Last season was my first full senior campaign, and I’m pleased with how it went, especially my stats. Being part of Sunderland’s journey is very special, and I’m looking forward to the season ahead."
Roefs could make his debut against Real Betis at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, should he receive international clearance.