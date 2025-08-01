Sporting CP Vs Benfica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Portuguese Super Cup 2025 Match On TV And Online

Sporting CP will take on Benfica in a Portuguese Super Cup 2025 match in Almancil on Friday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the football match

Sporting CP players during a practice session. Photo: X | Sporting CP
It has been just over two months since Sporting won the Taca de Portugal final against Benfica. Viktor Gyokeres’s 100th-minute penalty equalised for Sporting, allowing them to secure a 3-1 victory in extra time, recovering from a mid-season slump to claim the double.

After Ruben Amorim's departure to Manchester United in November, Sporting struggled until Rui Borges took over and guided them to the league title as well, defeating Guimaraes on the final day.

Sporting will kick off the new season against Casa Pia but will have to manage without their top scorer Gyokeres, who has moved to Arsenal. Their Super Cup campaign starts against Benfica, a match they have lost recently. Despite having only won the Super Cup once in the last decade, Sporting are favoured, having gone unbeaten in their last seven matches against Benfica.

Benfica, who recently participated in the Club World Cup, will begin their domestic season with a match on August 17 against Estrela, after focusing on their Champions League qualifiers. They face a tough challenge against Nice in the third round, followed by the playoffs if successful.

Benfica has been active in the transfer market, bringing in Amar Dedic, Samuel Dahl, Enzo Barrenechea, and Richard Rios, aiming to reclaim dominance from Sporting. Meanwhile, Sporting needs to fill the gap left by Gyokeres with Francisco Trincao while dealing with injuries to Nuno Santos and Daniel Braganca.

Sporting CP Vs Benfica - Live Streaming Details

Where and when will the Sporting CP Vs Benfica match of the Portuguese Super Cup 2025 be played?

The Sporting CP Vs Benfica match of the Portuguese Super Cup 2025 will be played on Friday, 1 August at the Estadio Do Algarve, Almancil. The match will start at 1:15 am IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sporting CP Vs Benfica match of the Portuguese Super Cup 2025?

The live-streaming of the Sporting CP Vs Benfica match of the Portuguese Super Cup 2025 will be available on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The match will not be broadcast in India.

