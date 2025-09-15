Southampton 0-0 Portsmouth, EFL Championship: Spoils Shared In Low-Key Derby

This was first derby clash between the south coast rivals since 2019
Andre Dozzell struck the crossbar early on for Portsmouth
Each side only managed one shot on target
Southampton and Portsmouth played out a 0-0 draw in the first derby clash between the south coast rivals since 2019.
The Saints thrashed Pompey 4-0 in that EFL Cup meeting six years ago, but the pair had not faced off in a league encounter since 2012.
However, there was not much quality to speak of in Sunday's Championship encounter, despite there being plenty of endeavour on show, at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday.
Andre Dozzell struck the crossbar early on for the visitors, who were the better team in the first half.
Southampton gained a foothold after the restart, though Cameron Archer flashing a pass across the face of goal and Taylor Harwood-Bellis heading over was the closest they came.
Indeed, each side only managed one shot on target as the spoils were shared.
Data Debrief: Another league draw between fierce rivals
There have only been seven meetings between these sides going back as far as January 2005.
The last three league encounters between Southampton and Portsmouth have now all finished square, though this is the first goalless draw in that run.
It was a match lacking in attacking quality, with Southampton creating chances worth only 0.88 expected goals, while Portsmouth mustered just 0.6 xG.