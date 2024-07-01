Serie A: Aston Villa Complete Double Signing Of Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea From Juventus

Aston Villa have completed the double signing of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus. (More Football News)
The duo were signed for a combined £18.6million (€22m) just one day on from Douglas Luiz's €50million move to the Italian club in a separate deal.
Iling-Junior, a product of Chelsea's academy, joined Juventus in 2020 before making his senior debut in 2022.
The 20-year-old made 27 appearances in all competitions for Juve last season, scoring once and assisting two goals and won the Coppa Italia in May.
Barrenechea was with Juventus for two years, but spent last season on loan at Frosinone, becoming a first-team regular, but could not help the side avoid relegation back to Serie B.
Villa have already had a busy transfer window, with already brought in Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and Lewis Dobbin from Everton.
Meanwhile, along with Luiz, youngsters Tim Ireogbunam and Omari Kellyman have been sold to the Toffees and the Blues respectively.