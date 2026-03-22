Serie A Roundup: AC Milan Rally Past Torino To Stay In Title Hunt, Juventus Held By Sassuolo

AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana, center, celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana, center, celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno