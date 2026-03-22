Serie A Roundup: AC Milan Rally Past Torino To Stay In Title Hunt, Juventus Held By Sassuolo

Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 30 Roundup: AC Milan beat Torino 3-2 to move within six points of leaders Inter Milan, while Juventus were held 1-1 by Sassuolo despite a whooping cough outbreak; Cremonese earned their first win since December

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Serie A 2025-26 matchday 30 Saturday roundup AC Milan Juventus
AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana, center, celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • AC Milan fought back in the second half to beat Torino 3-2, cutting Inter’s lead at the top to six points

  • Juventus drew 1-1 with Sassuolo, who battled a squad outbreak of whooping cough

  • Cremonese ended their winless run with a 2-0 victory at Parma under new coach Marco Giampaolo

AC Milan changed gears in the second half to storm to a 3-2 win over Torino and trim the gap to Serie A leader Inter Milan to six points on Saturday.

After a sluggish first period, Milan bagged two goals in as many minutes to secure the result over Torino.

Milan moved back into second, a point above Napoli, which won at Cagliari 1-0 on Friday. Inter visits Fiorentina on Sunday.

Torino had the better of the first half although Milan managed to take the lead in the 37th minute with a stunning goal from defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

A cross was cleared to about 25 meters out where Pavlovic took a touch before hitting a ridiculous strike on the half volley that looped up before coming down just between the bar and Alberto Paleari’s outstretched hand.

Giovanni Simeone leveled shortly before halftime, when some jeers rang out from the home fans. But whatever coach Massimiliano Allegri said to his players during the break worked as Milan was a different side.

Adrien Rabiot restored Milan’s lead in the 54th, bundling in Christian Pulisic’s cross with his knee, and Youssouf Fofana extended the Rossoneri’s advantage two minutes later.

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There was a nervy finale at San Siro as Nikola Vlasic pulled one back from the penalty spot after Pavlovic was adjudged to have dragged down Simeone.

Whooping cough

Despite being hit by an outbreak of whooping cough, Sassuolo managed a 1-1 draw at Juventus.

Sassuolo revealed on Friday that it informed the league’s governing body that one of its squad members had a confirmed case of whooping cough and five additional team members were in isolation after showing symptoms consistent with the disease.

The identities of those affected were not revealed.

Kenan Yıldız gave Juventus the lead on Saturday, in the 14th minute, but Andrea Pinamonti leveled early in the second half.

Juventus had a chance to snatch the win when it was awarded a penalty after a Dusan Vlahovic header struck Sassulo defender Jay Idzes on the arm. However, Manuel Locatelli’s spot kick was weak and central and easily saved by visiting goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Juventus remained fifth in a tight battle for fourth place and the final Champions League spot.

There was some positive news for Juventus as Arkadiusz Milik made his long-awaited return from injury. The Poland forward has been out for nearly two years following a knee ligament injury in June 2024 and numerous setbacks in his recovery.

Milik went on as a substitute in the 79th minute, along with Vlahovic, who was also returning from injury and making his first appearance since November.

First win in months

Marco Giampaolo had a dream Cremonese debut as he steered his new side to a 2-0 win at Parma.

It was Cremonese’s first win since early December and saw the relegation-threatened side move level with 17th-placed Lecce, which visits Roma on Sunday.

Giampaolo replaced Davide Nicola, who was fired on Wednesday.

Parma remained in mid-table but only seven points above the relegation zone.

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