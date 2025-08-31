Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 2 Wrap: Matias Soule Fires AS Roma To Victory As Parma Peg Back Atalanta

Soule's goal came in the 55th minute, as he swept into the bottom-left corner from just inside the area after Evan Ferguson brilliantly held up Paulo Dybala's incisive pass

AS-Roma
Matias Soule celebrates his goal
Roma made it two wins from two Serie A matches under Gian Piero Gasperini as Matias Soule struck the only goal against newly promoted Pisa.

The Giallorossi's first campaign under Gasperini began with a 1-0 win over Bologna last week, and they edged past Pisa by the same scoreline at Arena Garibaldi.

Soule's goal came in the 55th minute, as he swept into the bottom-left corner from just inside the area after Evan Ferguson brilliantly held up Paulo Dybala's incisive pass.

Playing their first home Serie A match since 1984, Pisa saw their best chance come in the eighth minute, as Mile Svilar barely managed to scramble Henrik Meister's header away from the line.

Meister also saw an angled effort shave the outside of the post, while Roma struggled for clear-cut chances until Soule made the breakthrough.

Soule thought he had a second in the 61st minute, but he was deemed to have handled when tucking home on the rebound, while Manu Kone wasted a good opening late on.

Gasperini's former club Atalanta played out a second draw in as many matches, as they were held by Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Atalanta had hit the woodwork through Gianluca Scamacca before seeing Lautaro Valenti do likewise at the other end, before they went ahead through Mario Pasalic's low drive 11 minutes from time.

La Dea conceded an equaliser in the 85th minute, though, as Patrick Cutrone – who had come off the bench for his Parma debut just four minutes earlier – converted on the rebound after Marco Carnesecchi parried Enrico Delprato's header.

Elsewhere, Bologna got off the mark for the new campaign with a 1-0 victory over Cesc Fabregas' Como, with Riccardo Orsolini's strike deflecting in off Alex Valle for their 59th-minute winner.

Data Debrief: Gasperini off to a flyer

This is the first time in Gasperini's Serie A career that he has overseen two clean sheets in the first two games of a campaign, and Roma certainly seem to have positive momentum.

They have won 55 points in Serie A this calendar year – the most of any team. Their 13 clean sheets in that same time, meanwhile, are the most in Europe's top five leagues.

Dybala was involved in the move that culminated in Soule's strike, and Saturday's game was his 350th in Serie A (61 with Palermo, 210 with Juventus and 79 for Roma). The Argentine is now 18th in the all-time charts for Serie A appearances by non-Italian players.

