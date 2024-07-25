Football

Seria A: Chiesa Is A Juventus Player 'For Now', Says Motta Amid Transfer Links

Thiago Motta insists that Federico Chiesa remains a Juventus player "for now" amid growing uncertainty around his future with the 36-time Serie A champions

Federico Chiesa at Juventus trophy celebration
Thiago Motta has said Federico Chiesa remains a Juventus player amid links of a move away
Thiago Motta insists that Federico Chiesa remains a Juventus player "for now" amid growing uncertainty around his future with the 36-time Serie A champions. (More Football News)

Chiesa, who has made 131 appearances for Juventus, was offered a new deal before the end of last season but is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms. 

The Italian's contract runs out next year with the possibility of Juventus losing him on a free, as the club are eager for the 26-year-old to make a decision. 

Chiesa has been of interest to fellow Serie A sides Roma and Napoli, with several Premier League teams also keen to add the Italy international to their ranks.

The Bianconeri are currently preparing for the new season in Germany, but Chiesa not part of Motta's travelling squad. 

“He’s part of Juventus at this moment and then we’ll see," Motta told reporters ahead of Juventus' first pre-season friendly against Nuremberg on Friday. 

Chiesa played a pivotal role in Juventus' 15th Coppa Italia success against Atalanta in May, also helping the club to a third place finish in Serie A. 

He created more chances (54) and recorded more completed dribbles (35) than anyone in the Juventus squad in Italy's top flight, with his nine goals in 33 appearances only bettered by Dusan Vlahovic's 16. 

Former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci, who played alongside Chiesa in Turin between 2020 and 2023, offered a straightforward response when asked about his former team-mates future at the club. 

“I don’t know if Chiesa will stay or leave. I think he needs to understand what he wants,” Bonnuci said. 

"In recent years, he had difficulties in terms of physicality and character, now he needs to take another step to become a top player. I hope he will be at Juventus."

