Football

Sergio Ramos To Leave Sevilla After Brief Return To Boyhood Club

The former Spain international is not thought likely to call time on his glittering career just yet, with MLS expansion team San Diego FC having been linked with a move

Sergio Ramos is to leave Sevilla for the second time.
info_icon

Sergio Ramos is leaving Sevilla following a one-year return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, the club have confirmed. (More Football News)

Ramos came through Sevilla's youth system before joining Real Madrid for €27million as a 19-year-old in 2005, going on to win LaLiga on five occasions and the Champions League four times with Los Blancos.

Following an injury-hit stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Ramos returned to his boyhood club as a free agent last September, 18 years on from his initial departure.

ESP's Lamine Yamal in action against CRO at Euros. - AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
UEFA Euro 2024: Who Is 16-Year-Old Sensation Lamine Yamal Of Spain - All You Need To Know

BY Tejas Rane

Ramos played 28 times in LaLiga last term, scoring three goals and contributing to seven clean sheets as Sevilla pulled away from the relegation zone to end a turbulent season in 14th.

In a statement released on Monday, the club confirmed Ramos was to depart and said he would speak at a farewell news conference on Tuesday.

Sevilla added: "The club wishes to thank Sergio for the commitment, leadership and dedication that he has demonstrated this season, and wishes him the best for future."

The former Spain international is not thought likely to call time on his glittering career just yet, with MLS expansion team San Diego FC having been linked with a move.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  2. Outlook News Wrap June 17: Kanchanjungha Express Accident, Air India Food Fiasco, Congress Mocks Modi Over Meeting Pope And More
  3. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  4. Day In Pics: June 17, 2024
  5. Newly Elected MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly
Entertainment News
  1. Zaara Warsi Visits Grandmom's Lucknow Home For Eid To Gorge On Kebabs
  2. How To Look Suave, Dapper And Colourful This Eid? Ranveer Singh Shares Boss Vibes
  3. Blake Lively On Film Adaptation Of 'It Ends With Us': Did Our Best To Honour The Book And Fans
  4. Short Film 'Colonel Kalsi' To Screen At MIFF 2024
  5. Anil Kapoor Starts Preparations For ‘Subedaar’, Shares Picture On Social Media
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Romania-Ukraine Underway At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. Serbia At UEFA Euro 2024: Kostic Feared To Have Suffered Ligament Damage In Defeat To England
  3. Indian Top-Seed Sumit Nagal Attains Career-High ATP Ranking Of 71
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane's Contribution About More Than Goals - Kieran Trippier
  5. Sergio Ramos To Leave Sevilla After Brief Return To Boyhood Club
World News
  1. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  2. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  3. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  4. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  5. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s