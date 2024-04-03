Football

Scottish Championship: Airdrie Break Into Top Four With Victory At Arbroath

The Scottish Championship’s bottom club Arbroath made Airdrie work hard for victory, and was left to rue Leighton McIntosh’s missed penalty just before half-time

Stats Perform
Arbroath were beaten by Airdrie 2-1 in the Scottish Championship at Gayfield Park. Photo: Nigel French/PA
info_icon

Airdrie moved into the cinch Championship top four after beating Arbroath 2-1 at Gayfield Park. (More Football News)

Callum Fordyce’s 72nd-minute header from a Charles Telfer corner broke the deadlock and Gabriel McGill struck nine minutes from time before Jay Bird’s free-kick cut the deficit.

The Championship’s bottom club made Airdrie work hard for victory, and Arbroath were left to rue Leighton McIntosh’s missed penalty just before half-time.

Airdrie’s Dean McMaster hit the bar early in the second half, and it looked like being a frustrating night for the Diamonds until Fordyce and McGill came up trumps.

