SCO Vs POR: Roberto Martinez Has 'No Doubt' Ronaldo Can Play A Part For Portugal Against Scotland

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet in Portugal's 3-1 win over Poland in Warsaw and was substituted off with 63 minutes on the clock

Cristiano-Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal training
Roberto Martinez has "no doubt" Cristiano Ronaldo can play a part for Portugal when they take on Scotland in their Nations League clash as he played down fears of fatigue. (More Football News)

Martinez's men are top of Nations League Group A1 and there were suggestions Ronaldo may be rested for Tuesday's clash at Hampden Park.

Martinez's men are top of Nations League Group A1 and there were suggestions Ronaldo may be rested for Tuesday's clash at Hampden Park.

However, the ex-Belgium boss has suggested that will not be the case, with the Al-Nassr forward likely to feature either as a starter or a substitute. 

"I think the age of a player doesn't come to play," he said at a press conference. 

"Ronaldo doesn't work as a 39-year-old player. He doesn't play certainly as a 39-year-old player.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. - null
'Cristiano Is Perfect' - Roberto Martinez Plays Down Early Ronaldo Substitution

BY Stats Perform

"I think we are assessing every player and how they feel. Cristiano has been working really well in this camp. 

"The difficulty of playing two games away from home is more how can you prepare between the two? How can you recover with the players?"

Ronaldo's goal against Poland was his 133rd for his country in 215 appearances - both international records.

If used against Scotland, the 29-year-old will be out to score in a fourth successive appearance for Portugal for the first time since June 2021.

"I have no doubt Cristiano after 60 minutes can be involved in the second game," Martinez added. "I don't know if he can start or if he can finish. 

"But he can certainly be involved as he showed in the last camp."

Portugal have won their last seven competitive away games by an aggregate score of 22-1, but never before have they won eight in a row.

The 2016 European champions come up against a Scotland side without a win in their last five home matches in all competitions, losing three of those.

Martinez handed debuts to Renato Veiga and Samuel Costa in the weekend win over Poland and is happy with the development of his squad.

"All the new players have worked very well and showed they are part of this squad and they know what they have to do," he said. 

"We are an even better prepared team after the experience of the European Championship. 

"We are playing the Nations League, but the overriding goal is the World Cup."

