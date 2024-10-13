Sports

Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo's 133rd Goal Helps Portugal Pip Poland 3-1 - In Pics

Football titan Cristiano Ronaldo scored his record-extending 133rd international goal to keep Portugal perfect in the UEFA Nations League with a 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The 39-year-old was there to put in the rebound after Rafael Leao’s shot hit the post in the 37th minute. That made it 2-0 following Bernardo Silva’s opener in Warsaw in the 26th. After failing to find the net in his five appearances at this summer’s European Championship, Ronaldo has scored in three straight Nations League matches, including in wins over Croatia — his 900th career goal — and Scotland last month.

Poland vs Portugal Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Portugal players greet fans after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

1/9
Portugal vs Poland
Portugal vs Poland Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Portugal's Nelson Semedo, left, and Poland's Jakub Kiwior, center, shake hands at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

2/9
UEFA Nations League: Poland vs Portugal
UEFA Nations League: Poland vs Portugal Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Poland's Jakub Kiwior, left, and Portugal's Francisco Trincao compete for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

3/9
UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Poland
UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Poland Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Poland's Piotr Zielinski, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

4/9
Nations League: Poland vs Portugal
Nations League: Poland vs Portugal Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

A pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as he left the pitch after being substituted during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

5/9
Nations League: Portugal vs Poland
Nations League: Portugal vs Poland Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

6/9
Poland Portugal Nations League Soccer
Poland Portugal Nations League Soccer Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot on goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

7/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Match
UEFA Nations League Soccer Match Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Portugal's Rafael Leao (17) is congratulated after assisting Cristiano Ronaldo for his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

8/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Match: Poland vs Portugal
UEFA Nations League Soccer Match: Poland vs Portugal Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Portugal's Bernardo Silva (10) is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

9/9
UEFA Nations League Soccer Match: Portugal vs Poland
UEFA Nations League Soccer Match: Portugal vs Poland Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

Portugal's Diogo Dalot, right, challenges Poland's Robert Lewandowski during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Poland and Portugal at Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

