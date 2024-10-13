Sports

Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo's 133rd Goal Helps Portugal Pip Poland 3-1 - In Pics

Football titan Cristiano Ronaldo scored his record-extending 133rd international goal to keep Portugal perfect in the UEFA Nations League with a 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The 39-year-old was there to put in the rebound after Rafael Leao’s shot hit the post in the 37th minute. That made it 2-0 following Bernardo Silva’s opener in Warsaw in the 26th. After failing to find the net in his five appearances at this summer’s European Championship, Ronaldo has scored in three straight Nations League matches, including in wins over Croatia — his 900th career goal — and Scotland last month.