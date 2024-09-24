Salah's Game Improving Under Slot, Claims Former Liverpool Goalkeeper James

Mohamed Salah is one of several Liverpool players to show improvements in the early stages of Arne Slot's reign, according to former Reds goalkeeper David James. (More Football News)
Liverpool have won four of their first five Premier League games under Slot to trail early-season pacesetters Manchester City by just a single point, with a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest the only blot on the Dutchman's record.
The Reds have kept four clean sheets already this term, their joint-most in the opening five league games of any season, along with 1967-68, 1977-78, 2005-06 and 2021-22.
It is not only their defence that has impressed, however, with Salah contributing three goals and four assists already in 2024-25. Only Erling Haaland, with 10 goals, has more goal contributions in the Premier League this term.
Salah also ranks joint-sixth in the league for both chances created (12) and expected assists (1.38 xA).
Speaking to Stats Perform, James outlined his belief that Salah – who is out of contract at the end of the season – had improved his all-round displays under Slot.
"If you look at Mo Salah, Mo Salah's improved," the former England shot-stopper said.
"He hasn't scored a massive amount of goals compared to the likes of Erling Haaland in particular, but his gameplay, his control, his pass choices, his effectiveness, his scoring, his assists are up there with his normal standard.
"But he's playing better. Ball retention is a massive thing, especially in the final third, so his ball retention is much better."
James believes Slot's more patient approach to build-up play has helped both Salah and fellow wideman Luis Diaz, granting them more space when they do get the chance to isolate their markers.
"I think where Arne has effectively changed the style of play, it's allowed the wingers to really go for it," James added.
"Also, if you're improving as a player with your touch, your control and ball retention, then that's only going to enhance the team's output.
"I think you'll see a lot more higher performances from Liverpool players. I mean, [Ryan] Gravenberch, he's like a new signing. It's mad.
"Considering the squad is the same squad, effectively, he looks like a new signing. Mo, as I said, has improved. Luis Diaz has improved.
"We're talking about three of the most dangerous players possibly in the Liverpool team. So well done, Arne Slot."
Liverpool's next Premier League game is at winless Wolves, who have suffered more defeats in the competition against the Reds (16) than versus any other club.